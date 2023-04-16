Peter Crouch reckons Unai Emery was disrespected at Arsenal

Peter Crouch has praised Aston Villa manager Unai Emery and claimed he was disrespected at Arsenal.

The Spaniard was Arsenal’s boss from the 2018/2019 season and was sacked at the end of 2019.

He had led Arsenal to the final of the Europa League in his first season as its manager and continued to work hard to get them back inside the top four.

However, when his team hit a poor run of form, he seemed to lose the support of the dressing room at the end of 2019, which forced the club to pull the trigger.

Emery bounced back as the manager of Villarreal and won the Europa League with them, beating Arsenal en route to the final.

He is now doing an amazing job back in England at the helm of Aston Villa and Crouch believes he was not respected enough at the Emirates.

The former Liverpool man said via The Daily Mail:

‘I only think there’s a lack of respect in this country. If you go to Spain or France you won’t find that level of disrespect.

‘That comes with the job at Arsenal, it was a difficult position for him, a difficult time and he became a figure of fun almost with some of the interviews and things like that.’

Emery has been a fine coach in Europe and he can argue that he did not do badly in charge of Arsenal and needed more time.

However, we have moved on and Mikel Arteta has been a fantastic replacement for him and could lead us to the Premier League title.

