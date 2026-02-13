Peter Crouch says questions must be asked if Arsenal don’t win the title

Peter Crouch believes this is Arsenal’s season to win the Premier League title, particularly as several of their main rivals have struggled to reach previous standards. The Gunners dropped two points in a 1-1 draw against Brentford last night and now hold a four-point advantage at the top of the table. While the result was disappointing, they remain in control of their own destiny.

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have developed into one of the finest sides in Europe this season, delivering strong performances across competitions. Their tactical organisation has been widely praised, yet the decisive stretch of the campaign will test their resolve.

A Defining Period Ahead

In the coming weeks, Arsenal face more challenging fixtures, including a significant away match against Manchester City. City is regaining momentum, and attention is firmly fixed on how Arsenal will respond to increasing pressure. Although they have performed consistently for much of the season, failure to secure positive results in key matches could see their advantage eroded.

The pressure of expectation is intensifying, with supporters and observers alike eager to see whether this team can convert promise into silverware. Maintaining composure and consistency will be essential if they are to secure the title.

Rivals Not at Their Peak

As reported by the BBC, Crouch expressed his belief that the wider competitive landscape presents a clear opportunity. He said, “Man City are not the Man City of old, Liverpool aren’t, Manchester United aren’t what they have been, Chelsea the same. There is a lack of quality in the top areas [of the league]. The bar has been set high in the past years. Now is a real opportunity for Arsenal. If they don’t get over the line, there needs to be more questions answered.”

His remarks point to the inconsistency of Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea this season, reinforcing his view that Arsenal must capitalise on this favourable moment.