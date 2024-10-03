Peter Schmeichel insists Premier League star has proven Arsenal and Arteta wrong

Emiliano Martinez began his European football journey at Arsenal, but despite his potential, he struggled to get the regular playing time and recognition he desired, which ultimately led to his move to Aston Villa.
During Mikel Arteta’s first half-season in charge, Martinez showed solid form, stepping in as the starting goalkeeper and proving himself capable of being the club’s number one. His performances even led some Arsenal fans to believe he was better than Bernd Leno, who was the club’s first-choice goalkeeper at the time.
However, in the summer of 2020, Arteta made the decision to sell Martinez and stick with Leno as Arsenal’s main goalkeeper—a decision that, in hindsight, seems questionable. Since joining Aston Villa, Martinez has excelled, becoming one of the Premier League’s top goalkeepers.
Most recently, he kept a clean sheet for Villa in their match against Bayern Munich, a performance that led legendary goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel to remark that Arsenal must now view Martinez as “one that got away.” His success at Villa suggests that Arsenal may have underestimated his long-term value.
Schmeichel said, as quoted by Metro Sport:
‘Martinez, I think he has proven Arsenal wrong, for sure.
‘I think he’s a big personality and I think he’s helping that team [Villa] a lot.
‘Will he be able to do the job at Man City? I don’t know. To be honest, I don’t know.
‘But he’s a winner, obviously a World Cup winner, he’s just won the Copa [America]. So he’s getting there as well.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Martinez has done well at Villa, but he could have struggled if we had kept him and we made a good fee from selling him.
Matinez for all his height and big reach cannot come out and collect crosses as well as Raya does and that takes a lot of pressure off your defense and it prevents shots I am happy with Raya esp this season he has gone up a level and I’d only put Man C and Liv keepers ahead of him within this league and he is closing the gap so let’s see who the players will vote for come the season’s end
Honestly , I must admit David Raya signing redeems the gaffer, for all the talk about Martinez exploits between the stick is now irrelevant.
We don’t care anymore
Raya is doing great thanks
Manchester united is lacking their so-called legends commends and tips, because all those Manchester United football experts are irritating our Gunners fan base, are they not having one, right, or maybe because is just chaos there…