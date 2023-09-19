Peter Schmeichel reckons Arsenal are the only team that “might” challenge Man City for the title

Premier League matchday 5 of the 2023–24 season has come and gone, and what a run of fixtures it has been so far. Fortunately, as a Gooner, what a good time we are having after Arteta and the boys halted the team’s bad form at Goodison Park (their first victory there since 2017).

The Premier League title race is taking shape. Looking at the Premier League standings, Tottenham and Liverpool (both with 13 points, the same as Arsenal) have joined last season’s leading runners, Arsenal and Manchester City.

Some Gooners should be concerned about Liverpool and Tottenham in the title chase. However, according to Peter Schmeichel, they need not; only Arsenal will be able to challenge the defending champions, Manchester City, in the title fight.

The former Manchester United goalkeeper believes Arsenal is the only team capable of challenging City, while Liverpool cannot due to their poor defence, which could soon be exposed.”I don’t think they [Liverpool] can [keep up with Manchester City],” explained Peter Schmeichel while discussing the contenders for the Premier League title this season as per the Metro.

“I don’t think [they can]. If there is a team, it might be Arsenal, but that is a big might.

“I don’t think anyone can stay with Man City; we were just looking at that line-up today, and you look at their back four, how are you gonna compete with that? [Kyle] Walker, [Ruben] Dias, [Manuel] Akanji, and [Josko] Gvardiol; how can you compete with that?”

The Dane added: “You can’t match it, and Liverpool for sure can’t match it. They are very, very vulnerable at the back.”

Notably, Schmeichel had nothing to say about Spurs, but I’m sure he doesn’t consider them a title threat, which Arteta and the boys will expose this weekend in the North London derby.

Arsenal has made a wonderful start to the season and it’s just a shame they dropped two points to Fulham. That being said, they must overcome every obstacle in their path from now on and keep an eye out for when the Citizens drop points so as to capitalise.

There’s no “might” about it. The Gunners are going to fight all the way this time around….

Darren N



