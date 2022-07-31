Peter Schmeichel reveals where he thinks Arsenal will finish

Former Manchester United goalkeeper, Peter Schmeichel, admits Arsenal finally looks like a team that can finish inside the top four.

The Gunners have not made the Champions League since 2017 and came very close to achieving a top-four finish in the last campaign.

However, they eventually missed out on a place in the competition to Tottenham.

But they have responded well to that setback by signing the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Both players and other new signings have looked decent in pre-season and they should help the Gunners to thrive in this campaign.

Schmeichel was predicting how the league’s standings will be at the end of this campaign and he said to The Times:

“The competition will come from Chelsea, and from Spurs, who have signed well and in Antonio Conte have a very clever manager who is so good at getting the maximum out of his players.

“I’m also looking (at) Arsenal and for the first time in a long time thinking “top four”.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Most fans and pundits know this would be a big season for Arsenal and their transfer business suggests they know how big the task is.

The Gunners will look to improve on their results with the influence of their new players and a slight improvement could push them inside the UCL places.