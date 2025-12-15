Peter Schmeichel warns about a title challenger Arsenal might overlook

Peter Schmeichel has expressed concern about Aston Villa’s growing momentum in the Premier League and believes they are a side Arsenal should not underestimate in the title race. While much of the focus has remained on the Gunners and Manchester City, Villa’s recent form has prompted a reassessment of their credentials.

Arsenal have been the leading force in the title race for much of the season and have spent a significant period at the top of the standings. Many observers remain convinced that they have the quality and depth required to secure the league title, and there is a widespread belief that they still have everything in place to achieve that objective.

However, the Gunners’ inconsistency in recent weeks has raised doubts among some supporters and pundits. Dropped points and uneven performances have slightly reduced the margin for error, even though Arsenal remain firmly in control of their destiny. If they were to falter, Manchester City are widely viewed as the only other obvious contenders capable of capitalising.

Villa’s momentum raises concerns

Aston Villa’s recent run has altered the wider picture. They have found a level of consistency at a crucial stage of the season and are delivering results that underline their resilience and confidence. Their ability to recover from difficult situations has particularly impressed observers, suggesting they have developed the mentality required to sustain a long challenge.

Villa’s form indicates they could remain in contention for some time, and it would not be surprising if they moved closer to the summit in the coming weeks. Their progress has not gone unnoticed, and it has added another layer of intrigue to an already competitive title race.

Schmeichel’s warning to rivals

Schmeichel has been clear in his assessment of Villa’s threat. Speaking as reported by the Metro, he highlighted the significance of their recent results and the impact those performances could have on the title race.

He said, “Absolutely, yes… to go to that stadium and West Ham, who have not performed well, but better in recent weeks.

“To go and get three points having been 2 0 down, that is strength.

“That scares me a little bit because the next game we’re going to do is at Villa Park, Villa versus Manchester United, so I’m a little bit scared of that.”

His comments emphasise the belief that Villa’s resilience and confidence could make them an uncomfortable opponent for any side, including Arsenal, as the season progresses.