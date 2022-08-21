Peter’s Arsenal Player Ratings for Bournemouth win – Saliba or Odegaard MOTM?

Bournemouth v Arsenal Player Ratings by Peter Doherty
As we Gooners are aware it is the hope that kills you, but it is proving increasingly difficult not to start dreaming. Each game is still approached with the customary trepidation, but the performances are starting to create expectation as they are increasingly convincing. Here are ratings for yesterday’s superb outing.
Ramsdale (6) Had very little to do all game and in lesser keepers that can sometimes be when their lack of concentration is exposed. He was commanding at set pieces and made a few choices saves. However, his penchant for an occasional erratic moment is still prevalent.
White (7) Looking increasingly comfortable at right back and offered more in terms of overlaps and attacking options. Although his forward forays were largely ignored, predominantly by Saka, they still present an uncomfortable conundrum for defences.
Saliba (9) What a goal! A nonchalant swing of the left boot and it curls into the top corner. Stats say that he completed every one of his 73 passes. Yet neither of these are as impressive as his reading of the game as he sees the unfolding attack with impressive clarity and stops it. Probably deserves a 10 for inspiring the best chant of the season thus far!
Gabriel (8) Commanding in the air where Bournemouth had obviously intended to attack with their big forward line. Given a license to roam forward more because of Saliba’s speed and recovery capacity and it might prove a potent weapon as the season goes on.
Zinchenko (8) Another master class in distribution and technical excellence. His ball control and swift passing offer a reassuring out ball for the defence. A defining signing and gets a bonus point for his reaction to Saliba’s goal.
Xhaka (8) A player reborn. The responsibility that he carried solely on the left side of midfield was burdensome and sharing that because of Zinchenko’s hybrid positioning has granted him capacity for an expression of his skillset. Even got his own chant.
Partey (8) The rock on which this is built. Worryingly so as we need him injury free as he is irreplaceable. Intercepted and distributed efficiently and cut out the errant passes from the previous weeks.
Odegaard (9) Two goals and a sublime through ball for Jesus’s offside goal might warrant the mark alone, but again it’s the largely unrecognized work that he contributes that impresses most. The frequency that a simple Odegaard pass changes the structure of play is worthy of recognition and if Carlsberg did Energizer Bunnies…… A brilliant football brain.
Saka (6) Still not sparked into his previous heights but is also frequently double marked and fouled which offers the space for Jesus and Martinelli to thrive. He misses Tomiyasu.
Martinelli (7) Once again fearless and relentless. His unpredictability unnerves defenders and creates havoc. Attempted a few wild shots when teammates were in better positions though.
Jesus (8) The panic causing dribble prior to the first goal was enough to warrant the admission fee alone. He is clearly enjoying himself and Arteta’s faith in him.
Again, it is important to recognize that this team are the sum of its parts. Each elevated rating is due to the relationship they have with their teammates, and they are improving each other, and that is what is so exciting about this team. It could be said that it was ‘only’ Bournemouth, but it’s important to remember that last season’s opener was ‘only’ Brentford. There are no ‘onlys’ in the Premier League. Allow your standard to drop and you will take a hiding.
Now everyone together to the tune of Tequila….
Peter Doherty
the Saliba chant to Tequila, brilliant 😂#Arsenal #Saliba #BOUARS pic.twitter.com/v5d3Cd3OTF
— Nando (@nandoaldn) August 20, 2022
Never look at ratings as it is subjective and based on people’s own opinions
What I will say is , yesterday’s performance was damn good and we looked like a real team
We had pace , power, composure, and maturity in our play
We are growing stronger as a team game by game
Test will come when we lose and how we handle it
This team still has a gear or 2 further up to ride
Ramsfale – 6
White – 7
Saliba – 8.5
Gabriel – 7
Zinchenko – 7
Xhaka – 7
Party – 6
Odegaard 8.5
Martinelli – 8
Saka – 6
Jesus – 8
I loved Saliba’s tackle by the touch line the way he ran over tonight he was gonna give a foul away but he got the ball. Great player we have
Saliba for me
Closely followed by white Odegaard and white .
Everyone will have their own different view but that was mine .
Everyone played their part exceptionally well ,so big ups to the manager and all involved .
Now on to the next 👍
Very good assessment of the player’s performances Peter.As I have said on numerous occasions on JA, to make Saka more effective ,he needs to be switched to the left wing.
I think Gabriel was best of our defenders this game, Zincenko what a signing along with Jesus. The Ukrainian gives us that needed calmness and playmaker type play on left hand side that’s we see left side now being our ball playing side. Saka has not been bad as many people think it’s just white does not offer what Zincenko offers on left hence the imbalance. I think Tommy is better suited to play in White’s position but then as they say don’t fix what is not broken. Exciting time for Arsenal fans.
Odegaaed for me was MOTM ….Jésus not far behind and a special mention to Verjil Van Saliba!!!
Does anyone know why comments were closed on the previous article? The comments made for really interesting reading
I know fans are still in awe of Saliba presence but that doesn’t mean we should undermine reason just to praise him, yesterday game was game for attackers, our defence had nothing doing so the man of the match is Ode by far. Good link between attack and defence, good game all round.
I don’t know why Martinelli get more ratings than Saka with his over enthusiasm, Saka maturity is far beyond Martinelli, Martinelli was forcing himself to get a goal but Saka is playing for the team-class, I saw 2-3, episodes, where I think instead of shooting to the orbit a simple pass to the nearest teammate would have been more productive
I agree with Odegaard as MOTM, but Jesus forced Bournemouth to open up using his crazy skills. Had Jesus not created our first goal so early in the game, Bournemouth might’ve been more difficult to break in the second half
The match tempo was beautifully controlled by our playmakers, such as Magalhaes, White, Zinchenko, Partey and Xhaka. If Jesus stays fit throughout the season, I think we can finish 3rd and win EL