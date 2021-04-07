Petit compares Arsenal man to former Tottenham star

Emile Smith Rowe has earned high praise from Emmanuel Petit after the former Gunner compared him to Paul Gascoigne.

Smith Rowe broke into the Arsenal first-team late last year and he has remained among the big boys at the club.

He is now a regular starter and even the arrival of Martin Odegaard hasn’t denied him the chance to play regularly for the club.

Alongside Bukayo Saka, Smith Rowe has been a shining light in this Arsenal team when the most senior players have flattered to deceive.

Despite only becoming a regular just before the new year, the midfielder has six assists and two goals for Arsenal in all competitions this season.

Petit says only a few Arsenal players stand out in the team and named the midfielder.

He admits that he loves watching Smith Rowe play and also likes his on-field and off-field attitude.

He said via Star Sports: “The question is simple; how many Arsenal players would you look at and say ‘they’re one of the best in the league in that position’?

“For me, if you look at the last two or three seasons, how many players are exempt of any criticism?

“Three or four, probably: Kieran Tierney and Bernd Leno. I really like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe; the way Smith-Rowe plays really reminds me of Paul Gascoigne. I like his behaviour on and off the pitch.”