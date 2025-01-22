Petit names two Arsenal idols in his favourite XI but leaves out Vieira

Emmanuel Petit, who played for some of the world’s most prestigious clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, and Barcelona, was fortunate enough to share the pitch with some of the best talents in football. The French midfielder enjoyed a successful stint at Arsenal from 1997 to 2000, where he was considered one of the finest players in the squad. He later moved to Barcelona, a decision he has since regretted, but his time with the Gunners and the other clubs he represented left a lasting impression on his career.

Throughout his time at Arsenal and with the French national team, Petit was one of the most popular figures in the dressing room. His ability and leadership qualities made him a standout player, and his experiences with various world-class teammates have left him with a unique perspective on football. Recently, he put together a starting XI of the best players he has had the privilege of playing with, showcasing the remarkable talents that have surrounded him over the years.

Among the players Petit included in his best XI were two Arsenal legends, Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry. However, surprisingly, he did not feature his former midfield partner, Patrick Vieira, in the line-up. Petit’s midfield was completed by other footballing giants such as Zinedine Zidane, Xavi Hernandez, and Rivaldo.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Petit explained his decision, acknowledging the difficulty of making such choices:

“I could (include) with Patrick (Vieira) as well. But I played with so many great players.”

He went on to add:

“I can only take 11 players though. Even in midfield, Patrick, Frank Lampard, for example. There’s only one Xavi. I think Xavi in this position…”

Petit’s admission highlights the challenge of selecting just 11 players from a career filled with incredible teammates. His choices reflect the abundance of talent he has had the privilege of playing alongside, and the decision to leave out someone like Vieira—whom he partnered with in the heart of midfield for both club and country—demonstrates just how difficult it can be to narrow down the list.

In the end, Petit’s starting XI is a testament to the extraordinary players he has shared the pitch with, and the fact that such a team includes stars like Bergkamp, Henry, Zidane, Xavi, and Rivaldo only serves to underline the calibre of player he has been fortunate to play with during his illustrious career.