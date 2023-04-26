Emmanuel Petit says Arsenal “are in a position now to make history”

If only to motivate Arteta and his boys, Petit says Arsenal may never be this close to winning the PL title by Sam

The Premier League title race could be decided today; many believe that whoever wins the match between Manchester City and Arsenal will win the league title. For almost every Gooner, the hope is that the club will leave the Etihad with a victory.

Arsenal only needs to beat City and use that victory to spark another great winning streak until the end of the season. According to Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit, Arsenal just have to do the impossible if needed to win the league title, as they may never be this close to winning the Premier League again.

“Whatever happens this season, I’m happy with the way they played, but they will not get a better chance to win the league,” said Petit on PA News Agency (as quoted by the Independent).

“We know Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, they will all be stronger next year, so you’re in a position now to make history, and the achievement will be right up there with anything that I won.”

This season appeared to be a momentous one for Arsenal from the start. Arsenal have dominated the Premier League, and they have been the better team. They’ve been so good that drawing their last three games felt like a defeat.

They must now return to what they have done best this season: winning. If they can just play as well as they have this season, there is nothing stopping them from beating City, and all the other clubs they will face until the end of the season.

Winning the league would not be simple, but Arteta and his team must do so because they haven’t come this far for nothing.

COYG!

Sam P

—————————————-

Mikel Arteta in positive mood ahead of Man City visit – “If you want to be champions, you have to win those matches. It’s as simple as that.”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…