Petit says Arsenal’s player is “one of the best in England”

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has hailed William Saliba as one of the best defenders in the Premier League. Saliba has displayed excellent form since making his debut for Arsenal last season, solidifying his position as one of the top players in his role in England.

Saliba’s impressive performances have earned him a call-up to the France national team, highlighting his rapid development as a footballer. Mikel Arteta has shown significant trust in Saliba, regularly including him in the team as long as he maintains his high level of performance.

Emmanuel Petit has been impressed with Saliba’s contributions and expressed his admiration for the young defender in a recent discussion.

He said, as quoted by But Football Club:

“He’s one of the best in England at centre-back. He’s a stalwart. He has a lot of composure and personality on the pitch. He’s improved his communication, his reading of the game and his management of what’s behind him. He relied a bit on his strength and speed, but now, he’s adapted to the demands of English football.”

Saliba has been one of the best in the Premier League since he debuted in the competition.

He is one player we expect to reach the highest level of the game and help us to win several trophies.

  1. I’ll be very surprised in Real Madrid or the likes don’t come knocking for him in the next year or 2.

    I have no doubt that he’ll be in the top 3 center backs in Europe for the next decade if he stays injury free.

