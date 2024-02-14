Petr Cech gives his opinion on whether Arsenal will win Premier League

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech believes that the Gunners will be Premier League champions at the end of this season.

Mikel Arteta’s men are in the title race alongside Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Gunners are on a very fine run of form in this second half of the term, and they are looking to ensure they win it.

Last term, they capitulated at this stage, and now they need City and Liverpool to drop points before they return to the top of the league standings.

Mikel Arteta is confident that his team has learnt from the last campaign, and it will be an interesting end to the campaign.

Cech was speaking about his former clubs and was asked who he thinks will win the Premier League.

He told the Daily Mail:

“At this moment I think Arsenal. This season it will be very close. I actually think Arsenal might do it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are in a very good position to win the league this term, and Cech knows we have a good chance.

But we have to work harder in the remaining weeks of the season because they are very delicate times, and if we do not step up our performance, we will be out of the title race easily.

