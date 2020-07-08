Petty Gary Neville involved in social media bust up with Arsenal fan

Gary Neville has become one of the most outspoken pundits in England in recent seasons.

The former Manchester United star talks so much that it is easy to forget that he was given a chance to manage Valencia in La Liga and he almost relegated the Spanish side.

Nowadays, he spends his time criticising every player or team that he thinks he should have a pop at.

He has been very outspoken about his criticisms of the Arsenal defence for a long time now, and he made a comment some time ago about Arsenal’s defenders being “uncoachable”.

The Gunners were doing poorly at the time, but Mikel Arteta has since turned things around and the team keeps clean sheets more often now.

One Arsenal fan didn’t forget that comment by the Sky Sports pundit and he reminded the bitter Neville of his previous comment. Neville didn’t hold back and hit out at the fan with a number of comparing stats.

The fan used the latest Arsenal defensive stats and sarcastically captioned them “uncoachable”

Neville fired back immediately, saying as quoted by Sun Sports: “Are you bragging?

“You’ve conceded 8 more goals than Sheffield United, 5 more than Wolves and 10 more than Leicester who you play tonight.

“City, Liverpool, United and Crystal Palace also have better defensive records.

“Tony Adams will be proud of you!”

Neville really does not like it when his own words come back and bite him on the butt.