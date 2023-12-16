PGMOL boss talks about the possiblity of scrapping VAR “It would be foolish”

After all the controversy of Arsenal’s disllowed goal at Newcastle has seen some fans call for VAR to be scrapped completely, But the latest comment from Howard Webb, the head of the PGMOL, seems to put to bed any thoughts of VAR technology being scrapped and echos the thoughts of those forward thinking people who see the benefits of it and do not want to stop progress within the game:

He said:

“WHY WOULD YOU WANT TO TAKE THAT AWAY (VAR)?

LEAVE THOSE ERRORS IN THE GAME? (WHY?)

I KNOW THE OFFICIALS WOULD RATHER HAVE IT THERE TO PROTECT THEM FROM MAKING CLEAR ERRORS.”

The quote above is from the horse’s mouth, so to speak and makes an ass of those who say they want the officials to be protected from var technology.

The technology is actually protecting them!!

Official quote from Howard Webb on scrapping VAR: “It would be foolish to take away a tool that can remove clear errors from the game – almost 40 this season.

Usually, we’ve seen around 100 situations rectified through the use of VAR. Why would you want to take that away and leave those errors.

Just to remind everyone, the figures from the PGMOL itself, declares that 99.4% of major decisions are now correct – we just need those who actually use var technology – along with a couple of rule changes – handball and offside flag – to see the game flourish.

As Howard Webb and his officials say, what’s the point of returning to more mistakes and less accountability?

