“Phenomenal” Eddie Nketiah “deserves” his England call-up

Most players from European countries featuring in top European competitions hope to have a brilliant run this season to make their national team’s squad for Euro 24. Eddie Nketiah, who has replaced the injured Jesus for Arsenal this season, is one of these players.

The Englishman will no doubt be hoping to be in Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions Euro squad next summer. The England boss has already hinted he’s been watching him, his call-up in his team for the September Euros qualifiers when England play Ukraine and Scotland suggests so.

Many have been surprised by the 24-year-old’s inclusion, but is it surprising considering his fine start to the season? In three league games, the Hale End graduate has scored two goals; he’s also been a handful for Premier League defenders. His inclusion is well-deserved, considering he has already conquered the England U21 level (the England U-21 record goal scorer, scoring 16 goals in 17 games).

Mikel Arteta, in his press conference, took time to reveal how pleased he was with Nketiah getting his first England senior team call-up, admitting what a phenomenal player the Arsenal No. 14 is and why he will for sure make a good impression on Gareth Southgate.

“So pleased,” Arteta said of Nketiah’s England inclusion.

“If somebody deserves it, that’s him. I love his mentality, his work rate how much he loves his game. In this country, you have to be phenomenal to play there. So proud of him.”

I hope Nketiah thrives during this international break; he deserves it. Eddie has often beeb derided by Arsenal fans as not being good enough to play for our team. Maybe they will change their minds when they see him scoring regularly for England as well…

Daniel O

