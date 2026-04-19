“Phenomenal game” Michael Owen reacts to Arsenal’s loss to Man City

Michael Owen enjoyed the performance of Arsenal and Manchester City as the Citizens beat the Gunners in the Premier League this evening. The match carried enormous importance in the title race and delivered the drama many had expected before kick-off.

Arsenal needed to avoid defeat and approached the contest with that urgency, producing a display that showed they understood the stakes. Despite their effort and quality, City still managed to claim victory, although not without suffering under intense pressure from the visitors.

Both Sides Showed Elite Quality

Weeks from now, attention may focus only on who won the monumental fixture, but in truth, both clubs delivered excellent performances and underlined why they are regarded as two of the strongest sides in Europe. The standard of football reflected the significance of the occasion.

It was a game that lived up to expectations as both teams committed fully to playing positively and trying to win at all costs. Arsenal fought strongly throughout the evening, yet in the end, they finished on the losing side after a fiercely contested encounter.

Owen Says Title Race Still Alive

Owen shared his admiration for the spectacle. As reported by Premier League Productions, he said: “Phenomenal game! Huge intensity, the drama right to the last kick of the game! It was just unbelievable. Here by the dugouts, watching both managers, each set of players, the fans, the tension, that’s what the Premier League is all about!

“It’s not over, it’s definitely not over, but, Manchester City now have got a right chance of winning the title yet again!”

It was an exciting and intelligent contest, one of the best matches seen in recent weeks, so Owen was far from alone in enjoying it. Supporters watching around the world were treated to a superb advertisement for the Premier League.

For Arsenal, however, the entertainment came with disappointment. They showed courage and quality, but the result means they leave with nothing after such a strong effort against their closest rivals.