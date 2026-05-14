Phil Foden says Man City are not going to make things easy for Arsenal 

Phil Foden has insisted that Manchester City are continuing to apply pressure on Arsenal as the Premier League title race heads towards a dramatic conclusion.

City’s recent dominance in English football has made them one of the most experienced teams in title races, having secured several league championships since Arsenal last lifted the Premier League trophy. That experience has often proved decisive during crucial stages of previous campaigns.

Despite City’s success in recent years, Arsenal have remained composed throughout the current season and continue to control their own destiny at the top of the table. Mikel Arteta’s side have consistently delivered strong performances and now find themselves within touching distance of winning the title.

The Gunners are regarded as one of the most entertaining and consistent teams in the division this term, and they are now only two matches away from securing the Premier League title.

Arsenal Maintain Control Of The Title Race

Arsenal’s position at the top means they do not require any favours from City to become champions. If the Gunners win their remaining two league fixtures, they will guarantee themselves the title regardless of City’s results.

Manchester City, however, remain determined to keep the pressure firmly on Arsenal until the final day of the campaign. Pep Guardiola’s side understands how unpredictable football can be during the closing stages of a season and will continue fighting for every available point.

The title race remains one of the biggest talking points in English football, with supporters of both clubs closely following every result as the campaign approaches its conclusion.

Foden Sends Message To Arsenal

According to Sky Sports, Foden made it clear that Manchester City have no intention of easing the pressure on Arsenal after their recent victory over Crystal Palace.

He said: “We have to keep pushing and keep them on their toes. Lots of things can happen on the final day, I’ve experienced it many times when the game doesn’t go your way. We have our part to play.”

Foden’s comments reflect the belief within the Manchester City squad that the title race is not yet over, despite Arsenal holding the advantage with only a small number of matches remaining this season.

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