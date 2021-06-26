Arsenal News Gooner News

Phil Foden’s comments show Arteta is right to target Ben White

Manchester City star impressed with Arsenal’s transfer target

England and Man City’s Phil Foden has said that the Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White has impressed him the most in the England camp.

The 23-year-old, who is an Arsenal target, looks likely to end up at the Emirates Stadium next season. A fee of around £50m is being negotiated, with many inside the industry believe that it’s a matter of ‘when’ not ‘if’, White will join up with Mikel Arteta’s squad for next season.

The former Leeds man made it to the provisional squad of England for the ongoing European Championship on the back of two impressive seasons with Leeds United and Brighton.

An impressive Premier League campaign was luckily capped off with an entry to the main team, after Liverpool’s Trent Alexander Arnold was excluded through injury.

Foden claimed White has been “brilliant” in training

It hasn’t taken long for the young Englishman to win the hearts of teammates and staff in the England camp at St. George’s Park.

Asked which England player had surprised him most, Foden told ITV: “You know I really haven’t seen a lot of Ben and he came in and has been brilliant in training, so I’d say Ben White.”

His inclusion in the squad was majorly due to his versatility of playing in positions such as right-back, center-back and even as a defensive midfielder.

White is a complete package and that’s why Arsenal look determined to spend an enormous fee for the Englishman, who’s career trajectory is only headed in one direction.

With the acquisition of White, Arsenal can replace David Luiz’s ball-playing abilities to equal effect. The defender is also renowned for carrying the ball into opposition’s half, if given the space. He also boasts pacey legs which can prove invaluable.

Many believe that he’s a future England starter, who will be worth double or even triple of what the Gunners are willing to pay for him in a few years’ time. Judging by his growth in the past few years, people have every right to think of him as a future superstar.

Yash Bisht

Posted by

Tags ben white Phil Foden

8 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. 03 gooner says:
    June 26, 2021 at 11:58 am

    I’m happy with white but not at saliba’s expense and hopefully he isn’t our only marquee signing we still need to address RB DM AM BACKUP GK&LB AND MAYBE CF AT A PUSH

    In: onana(£7m) Sergio romero(free) Tyler adams(£18m) white(£50m) van aanholt(free+HG) bissouma(£40m) lokonga(17m) maddison(60m) eduoard(20m)

    Onana
    Adams White Gabriel Tierney
    Bissouma Partey
    Maddison
    Saka auba Pepe

    Subs: romero chambers saliba mari van aanholt lokonga Smith Rowe Martinelli Edouard

    Reply
    1. Adajim says:
      June 26, 2021 at 12:14 pm

      Eduoado is NO for me

      OT: one of our player in Europe will leave on Tuesday, am rooting for Saka, let Leno come back early lol

      Reply
      1. 03 gooner says:
        June 26, 2021 at 12:42 pm

        Southgate’s team selection will be crucial, will he start Saka grealish?

        Reply
    2. Danny says:
      June 26, 2021 at 12:55 pm

      Great line up

      Reply
  2. jon fox says:
    June 26, 2021 at 1:21 pm

    If, as I much suspect, White soon arrives and proves himself a top class CB whose value will increase lots , will all the foolish posters on here who have , as usual, questioned and carped at MA s choice of White, please apologise publicly ?

    Silly question I pose, as those fools are incapable of ever seeing that the Arsenal manager who has spent an, albeit young, life time in football knows far more than any of them!

    Only people with character ever apologise when proven wrong, as I predict these foolish fans will be thus proven.

    Reply
    1. MartinelliTheBench says:
      June 26, 2021 at 1:25 pm

      I’ve seen you proven wrong on many an occasion and never with an apology from you. Are you stating that you have no character Jon?

      Reply
      1. Krish says:
        June 26, 2021 at 1:54 pm

        He doesn’t have character.. he has AGE I mean that’s the single most important thing in the world isn’t it? At least in the eyes of the only realist in the whole forum

        Reply
  3. CorporateMan says:
    June 26, 2021 at 2:14 pm

    I still insist that White at 50m is awful business for Arsenal.
    Someone tried to justify it by saying he can play DM. But so can Chambers. He played there during most of his loan time at Fulham.
    If we had to buy him, certainly not for that amount. That figure leaves little room for appreciation of his market value in future even if he turns out to be a hit.
    For me, a complement of Chambers, Holding, Saliba, Gabriel and Mari is enough to see us successfully through a season when we have less football to play having missed out on Europe.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs