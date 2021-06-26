Phil Foden’s comments show Arteta is right to target Ben White

Manchester City star impressed with Arsenal’s transfer target
England and Man City’s Phil Foden has said that the Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White has impressed him the most in the England camp.
The 23-year-old, who is an Arsenal target, looks likely to end up at the Emirates Stadium next season. A fee of around £50m is being negotiated, with many inside the industry believe that it’s a matter of ‘when’ not ‘if’, White will join up with Mikel Arteta’s squad for next season.
The former Leeds man made it to the provisional squad of England for the ongoing European Championship on the back of two impressive seasons with Leeds United and Brighton.
An impressive Premier League campaign was luckily capped off with an entry to the main team, after Liverpool’s Trent Alexander Arnold was excluded through injury.
Foden claimed White has been “brilliant” in training
Phil Foden was asked who has surprised him the most with their talent in the England camp this summer. His answer was Ben White.
— Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) June 25, 2021
It hasn’t taken long for the young Englishman to win the hearts of teammates and staff in the England camp at St. George’s Park.
Asked which England player had surprised him most, Foden told ITV: “You know I really haven’t seen a lot of Ben and he came in and has been brilliant in training, so I’d say Ben White.”
His inclusion in the squad was majorly due to his versatility of playing in positions such as right-back, center-back and even as a defensive midfielder.
Just checked Ben White’s Wikipedia and he has never played for Chelsea. He’s clean, good signing.
— Paddy (@PaddyArsenal) June 24, 2021
White is a complete package and that’s why Arsenal look determined to spend an enormous fee for the Englishman, who’s career trajectory is only headed in one direction.
With the acquisition of White, Arsenal can replace David Luiz’s ball-playing abilities to equal effect. The defender is also renowned for carrying the ball into opposition’s half, if given the space. He also boasts pacey legs which can prove invaluable.
Many believe that he’s a future England starter, who will be worth double or even triple of what the Gunners are willing to pay for him in a few years’ time. Judging by his growth in the past few years, people have every right to think of him as a future superstar.
I’m happy with white but not at saliba’s expense and hopefully he isn’t our only marquee signing we still need to address RB DM AM BACKUP GK&LB AND MAYBE CF AT A PUSH
In: onana(£7m) Sergio romero(free) Tyler adams(£18m) white(£50m) van aanholt(free+HG) bissouma(£40m) lokonga(17m) maddison(60m) eduoard(20m)
Onana
Adams White Gabriel Tierney
Bissouma Partey
Maddison
Saka auba Pepe
Subs: romero chambers saliba mari van aanholt lokonga Smith Rowe Martinelli Edouard
Eduoado is NO for me
OT: one of our player in Europe will leave on Tuesday, am rooting for Saka, let Leno come back early lol
Southgate’s team selection will be crucial, will he start Saka grealish?
Great line up
If, as I much suspect, White soon arrives and proves himself a top class CB whose value will increase lots , will all the foolish posters on here who have , as usual, questioned and carped at MA s choice of White, please apologise publicly ?
Silly question I pose, as those fools are incapable of ever seeing that the Arsenal manager who has spent an, albeit young, life time in football knows far more than any of them!
Only people with character ever apologise when proven wrong, as I predict these foolish fans will be thus proven.
I’ve seen you proven wrong on many an occasion and never with an apology from you. Are you stating that you have no character Jon?
He doesn’t have character.. he has AGE I mean that’s the single most important thing in the world isn’t it? At least in the eyes of the only realist in the whole forum
I still insist that White at 50m is awful business for Arsenal.
Someone tried to justify it by saying he can play DM. But so can Chambers. He played there during most of his loan time at Fulham.
If we had to buy him, certainly not for that amount. That figure leaves little room for appreciation of his market value in future even if he turns out to be a hit.
For me, a complement of Chambers, Holding, Saliba, Gabriel and Mari is enough to see us successfully through a season when we have less football to play having missed out on Europe.