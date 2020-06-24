Phil Neville has his say on Arsenal missing out on top Premier League ace

One player that could have joined Arsenal was Leicester City’s, Jamie Vardy, however, he was one of many that slipped through the fingers.

The Leicester City striker is one of the most lethal strikers in the Premier League at the moment and he remains the Premier League’s top scorer this season.

He helped Leicester win the Premier League in the 2015/2016 season in one of the most shocking title triumphs in English football.

After his devastating goalscoring campaign, Arsenal wanted to sign him from the Foxes and the England striker even visited the Gunners.

He had agreed on terms with Arsenal over a move to the Emirates after Arsenal agreed to pay his release clause at the King Power Stadium.

However, he had a change of heart (Sky Sports) and remained with the Foxes and Phil Neville claims he made the right choice at the time.

‘He has a phenomenal scoring record Jamie Vardy,’ Neville told Premier League Productions as quoted by the Metro.

‘A couple of years ago he had the opportunity to go to Arsenal but he decided to stay with Leicester to repay their faith in him. I think that was the correct decision.

‘You see the way that the club is going, they’re definitely growing in stature and now they have a fantastic manager.’