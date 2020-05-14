Phil Neville reveals the Arsenal legend that Manchester United should have signed

Phil Neville has named Tony Adams as the Arsenal player that he wished Manchester United had signed.

Adams was one of the most inspirational captains that England has ever had, and he spent all his career at Arsenal. He helped the Gunners win the 98 Premier League title under Arsene Wenger as they halted Manchester United’s dominance of the English game under Sir Alex Ferguson.

He was also England’s captain as the Three Lions reached the semifinals of Euro 96 on home soil and Phil Neville has revealed that the Arsenal icon was an inspiration and he wished that he had signed for United.

The Red Devils tried to sign him on a number of occasions, claims the Metro, but the Englishman stuck with the Gunners until he retired from the game.

Phil Neville, who managed the England national women team to the world cup semi-finals, was asked who he would have chosen to play for the Red Devils and he chose Adams.

‘I think if I could have picked an Arsenal player to play for Manchester United I would have gone with Tony Adams,’ Neville told Premier League Productions as quoted by the Metro.

‘He was the best captain I played with for England. He was just unbelievable’.

At least one of the Neville brothers can be honest on occasions. Adams was exceptional and Arsenal could sure do with a man of his character today.