Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs to have enquired about signing £100million-rated Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Gunners are joined by the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham in registering an interest in the former Liverpool man, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich.

It would be interesting to see Coutinho in an Arsenal shirt, even if he hasn’t been at his best for some time, but of course we all know what the Brazilian can do in the Premier League.

The fact that so many top clubs remain keen on Coutinho, even after his struggles at Barca and on loan at Bayern, shows what a talent he is and that it could be worth Arsenal gambling on bringing him to the Emirates Stadium.

However, there’s no doubt that a £100m asking price, as reported by the Mirror, would surely be some way out of our range, even if we did spend big on Nicolas Pepe just last summer.