Philippe Coutinho is too much luxury and could become the next Mesut Ozil

Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a move to the Premier League with Arsenal in recent months and the Brazilian reportedly features highly on Mikel Arteta’s list of top targets.

I admire Coutinho and I miss watching him in the Premier League, however, after watching how poorly Mesut Ozil has evolved at Arsenal I do believe that Coutinho isn’t a gamble worth taking.

I consider the former Liverpool star just as much a luxury player as the German has become for us.

If Coutinho does join, he would probably be our top earner if he manages to take a slight pay cut from his current deal at Barcelona, the big question then is will he deliver the same magic he delivered when he was at Liverpool?

I have little faith in that possibility, I have watched him struggle in the Bundesliga and I think that the weight of being a failure at Barcelona will always be a burden for him.

He isn’t getting any younger and his numbers aren’t getting any better, I don’t see any need for Arsenal to sign him especially when we are struggling to offload Ozil, the last thing the club needs is another highly paid player that fails to justify the rewards he receives.

An article by Ime