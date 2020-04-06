Philippe Coutinho move to Arsenal possible because of agent relationship with club

Arsenal is one of three English suitors who have a close relationship with Philippe Coutinho’s agent and that is an advantage for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Gunners are interested in bringing Coutinho back to the Premier League after his struggles in other countries.

The Brazilian enjoyed the best years of his career in the Premier League with Liverpool, but he forced a move to Barcelona at the start of 2018.

He has remained unsettled since that time and a loan move to Bayern Munich this season hasn’t helped him in any way.

He looks set to make a return to the Premier League in the summer as Barcelona prepares to cut their losses on him.

Sky Sports claims that Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham have a good relationship with his agent and that puts them in a better position to sign the player than Manchester United.

“Philippe Coutinho’s agent has a big job on his hands,” Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol said.

“Barcelona want to sell him this summer. He is on loan at Bayern Munich but they are unlikely to make the move permanent.

“Barcelona want more than £100m for a player who will be 28 in the summer. That means there will be little resale value for any interested clubs.

“Coutinho’s agent Kia Joorabchian has good contacts at Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs.

“A move to those clubs is possible, but Barcelona would have to drop their asking price dramatically or it would have to be a loan with an option to buy deal.

“Interested clubs know that Barcelona want to sell him this summer.

“They know that it was a big mistake for Barcelona to spend £142m on him.

“I can’t see how this is going to end well for Barcelona.”

Coutinho would add some much-needed creativity to Arsenal’s midfield and if he scores as he did in his last season at Liverpool then that would be a huge plus for the Gunners.