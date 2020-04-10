Philippe Coutinho’s agent explains why he was spotted at the Emirates

Philippe Coutinho could become an Arsenal player in the next transfer window, but that would have nothing to do with the fact that his agent is an Arsenal fan.

Kia Joorabchian who represents the Brazilian was spotted at the Emirates a while back and reports claimed that he was close to the Arsenal board which would make a move for Philippe Coutinho easy for Arsenal.

He has, however, come out to make it clear that he doesn’t mix business with pleasure and that he never forces teams on his clients.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Coutinho and Chelsea’s Willian, another of his clients and the Gunners would no doubt be happy to get a helping hand that would push the deals through.

But Joorabchian insists that although he is an Arsenal fan, he doesn’t meddle in his players’ choices and seemed to imply that Coutinho or Willian would have to decide they want to join Arsenal first before he can broker the deal.

“The fact I’m an Arsenal supporter is not a secret,” Joorabchian told Sky Sports News.

“I don’t have any preference where the players go. I don’t try to push someone to one club or another. Everything is a possibility.

“The question is what are going to be the financial conditions of all the clubs, including Barcelona and all the Premier League clubs at the end of this pandemic.”

It is up to each individual to determine if Joorabchian was at the Emirates as a fan or to have quiet informal talks about his respective clients.