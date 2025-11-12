Philippe Senderos reveals the player that has balanced Arsenal’s midfield

Philippe Senderos has expressed his admiration for the impact Martin Zubimendi has made at Arsenal since his summer transfer to the Emirates Stadium. The Spanish midfielder joined the Gunners from Real Sociedad and has quickly established himself as a key figure in the centre of the pitch. His calmness, tactical understanding, and ability to dictate the tempo of play have provided Arsenal with a renewed sense of balance and control in midfield.

The club had identified Zubimendi as a long-term target well before this summer’s transfer window. His performances for Real Sociedad had already convinced Arsenal’s scouting department that he was the right player to strengthen their midfield. The Gunners successfully fended off competition from other European clubs to secure his signature, and the decision has proven to be an inspired one. Since arriving in North London, Zubimendi has adapted seamlessly to the demands of Premier League football, demonstrating the same composure and intelligence that characterised his performances in Spain.

Zubimendi’s Influence in Arsenal’s Midfield

When Thomas Partey failed to agree on terms for a new contract, many supporters were concerned that Arsenal would lose an important figure in midfield. However, Zubimendi’s arrival has helped ease those worries. His influence has been evident from the outset, with his ability to shield the defence, recycle possession, and initiate attacks allowing Arsenal to maintain both structure and creativity. His positional discipline has also freed other players to express themselves more effectively, contributing significantly to the team’s fluidity.

Zubimendi’s performances have not always attracted widespread attention, but those who closely follow the tactical side of the game recognise his importance. He plays a crucial, understated role in ensuring Arsenal’s midfield functions cohesively, making a major contribution to the club’s ongoing progress this season.

Senderos Praises Zubimendi’s Adaptation

Speaking about the midfielder’s impact since his move to Arsenal, Philippe Senderos shared his thoughts on how effectively Zubimendi has integrated into the squad. As quoted by Metro Sport, he said, “All of the new players have had an impact, but Zubimendi is the one for me who has had the most impact. He has really helped to balance the midfield and the squad. He has allowed Declan Rice to have a bit more freedom to make his runs, and that is what Declan Rice likes to do.”

Senderos’s comments capture the growing recognition of Zubimendi’s importance within the Arsenal setup. His composure and adaptability have enabled him to become a stabilising force in midfield, allowing others, such as Declan Rice, to play with greater freedom and attacking intent. The Spaniard’s influence continues to grow, and as the season progresses, he looks increasingly likely to be one of the defining signings of Arsenal’s recent rebuild.

