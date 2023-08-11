Phillipe Senderos is impressed with Arsenal’s “real culture” under Arteta

By the time Arteta took over at Arsenal, the club had lost its identity. Back then, Gooners couldn’t recognise what their favourite club had turned into.

But after at least four years under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal are back to their old prestige; the club has become competitive and has reclaimed its big club status.

Top players now want to join, like Declan Rice, who snubbed Manchester City for them, while quality players aren’t even thinking of leaving, as seen with the likes of Bukayo Saka and William Saliba, who many top teams would have jumped at the chance of signing, and extending their deals.

What a job Arteta has done at Arsenal, and the massive improvement has been noted by the our ex-defender Phillipe Senderos, who spent 7 years under Arsene Wenger. He took his time to praise the work the Spaniard is doing at the Emirates.

“With the way that Mikel Arteta manages, you can see that the players do what he wants them to do,” said Senderos on talkSPORT.

“They have found that swag again, that type of Arsenal style that we want to see, and we have seen that in the last year.

“There is a real culture that he has brought back to the club

“When you go around the training ground, I have had a chance to go back; you can see pictures of what happened in the past; you can really see something is going on that creates a bond with the players.

“He is not only signing the best players; he is also creating an environment for them to perform. So, I think the Arsenal culture has come back, and this is the foundation.

“Then you bring in the players, they buy into it, and then hopefully you get the results.”

Arsenal have a big season ahead of them. The hope is that this time around, Martin Odegaard and Co. crown Arteta’s brilliant job at the Emirates with the PL title; they ought to win it for him.

Jack Anderson

