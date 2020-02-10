Arsenal News Latest News

(Photo) – Arsenal new boy Pablo Mari helps Lucas Torreira with pull-up exercise

Arsenal new boy Pablo Mari is already showing his class and willingness to help his teammates.

The defender, who joined us in January, was pictured helping midfielder Lucas Torreira during Arsenal’s mid-season training camp.

Mari lifted 5ft 5 Torreira onto a pull-up bar to help his pal get some exercise in.

As per BBC Sport, the centre-back joins Arsenal for the rest of the season, with the Gunners having the option to make the signing permanent in the summer.

Take a look at the lovely moment below:

It’s great to see that Mari is integrating so well with the squad, the Spaniard could be a key player for us in the second-half of the season.

