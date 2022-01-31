[Photo] Confirmed by Romano – Aubameyang pictured in Barcelona

Well it is hardly a surprise, but it is now reasonably certain that Aubameyang will be a Barcelona player from tomorrow, although it seems that Barca still have to get Ousmane Dembele off their books before the Gabon hitman can be confirmed.

This was twweted by Fabrizio Romano just 20 minutes ago….

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is in Barcelona, confirmed as @gerardromero revealed. Understand he has a full agreement with Barça for a loan move, deal all but ready on player side. 🔴🛩 #FCB It only depends on Barcelona outgoings to complete the deal. Arsenal already approved. pic.twitter.com/UBc6UJA3a0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

We all know that Alexander Isak was in London yesterday, but the question remains as to whether Arteta would carry on with letting Aubameyang move on if he hadn’t made sure he was getting a replacement.

So, fingers crossed again!

