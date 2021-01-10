Photo – David Luiz sends heartwarming message to Gabriel Martinelli after warmup injury

Our up-and-coming young superstar Gabriel Martinelli was sadly injured in the warm up to Arsenal’s FA cup tie against Newcastle, and sat and watched the game from the stands, while Reiss Nelson took his place on the pitch.

It seems that Martinelli, who has only recently returned from a long term knee injury, twisted his ankle wjhilst warming up, and Mikel Arteta admitted after the game that he was extremely worried about the youngster.

Martinelli’s Brazilian team-mate David Luiz, cheered up his compatriot after the game by dedicating the win to his “little bro”.

Well done David, and we all wish Gabriel a very speedy recovery…