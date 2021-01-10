Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Photo – Ozil’s brother as good as confirms Fenerbahce deal

Arsenal fans have been waiting on tenterhooks to find out if and when Mesut Ozil’s time at the Emirates has finally come to the end, and although we have had many rumours, today we have received the biggest hint so far.

Ozil’s brother Mutlu has added a post on his Instagram account showing the Fenerbahce badge with a winking face emoji. Hmm I wonder what that could mean!

Is this goodbye Ozil?

READ MORE: Latest news says Ozil is in “very advanced talks”

4 Comments

  1. Declan says:
    January 10, 2021 at 11:40 am

    No, it’s a wind up.

    Reply
    1. Dan kit says:
      January 10, 2021 at 11:47 am

      He’s signing a new 4 year deal with us 450k a Day

      Reply
      1. lcw says:
        January 10, 2021 at 12:05 pm

        Dan: That’s an exaggeration. The deal is only 400k a day.
        BTW there are also rumors that Ozil’s dog is being fitted with titanium teeth and paid for by Kroenke himself.

        On a more serious note, Martinelli injuries are disheartening and start reminding me of Abu Diaby and Roseky. The kid deserves a break.

        Reply
  2. gotanidea says:
    January 10, 2021 at 12:03 pm

    Please make it happen

    Reply

