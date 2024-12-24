Physio expert gives possible timescale for Bukayo Saka’s latest injury after Arteta update

An expert has given a time span on Bukayo Saka’s injury.

The lowest, or should I say the major, negative from our last win against Palace was the injury to Bukayo Saka. The hamstring issue that led to his premature exit off the pitch is sort of a recurrence of the same injury that he suffered while representing England earlier this season, with Arteta being unsure whether it was the same leg or not.

Regardless of his early withdrawal, we didn’t really miss him given we even scored three goals in his absence, with Martinelli putting in a fine display in his stead. With that said however, we’ll definitely be needing him for the run of fixtures coming up.

Mikel Arteta said he was “really worried” by the injury after the game, potentially hinting at a significant time on the sidelines but Arteta gave us another update, and it doesn’t sound too promising: “It’s not looking good. He’s going to be out for many weeks.”

When asked if Saka could miss the rest of the season, Arteta said: “No [there’s no fear]. I’m very optimistic he’ll be back before the end of the season.”

As we await more updates on his injury, an expert on this matter has analyzed the severity of the injury, giving us a potential time scale in the process. Physio Expert, a football injury analyst in a post on X, concluded it was most likely a grade 1/2 hamstring strain as opposed to tightness. The report concluded on this due the fact that he was seen clutching the lower hamstring muscle with the severe ones coming from injuries higher up the hamstring. The recovery time for the grades varies depending on how high it is, grade 1 is between 2-4 weeks while grades 2 and 3 are between 4-6 and 8-10 weeks respectively.

Bukayo Saka left the field early in the first half with a hamstring injury. Just like a previous hamstring injury while playing for England, it looked like he did his hamstring while putting a cross in. Hamstring injuries are one of the more frequent and recurring injuries for… pic.twitter.com/PFxVTZ4ELS — Physio Scout | Football Injury Analysis (@physioscout) December 21, 2024

By the report’s estimation, Saka we’ll likely be out for at least two weeks in the best case scenario which doesn’t sound possible, but hopefully Martinelli continues to impress on the right. Anything longer will be a huge blow considering we’re already light in attack after Sterling also fell foul to injury.

As we await official confirmation from Arteta and the club, we can only hope that he won’t be out for a significant period of time. But if he does, will it force our hands into the market in January?

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

