Arsenal star suffers injury – and he isn’t even playing at the World Cup

With Arsenal sitting prettily at the top of the League and with the momentum firing on all cylinders, there couldn’t be a worse time for a six-week break to affect the Gunners winning run.

The biggest risk to this run is that we find some of our top players coming back from Qatar with long-term injuries, which could be a big problem due to the thin-looking squad we have at the moment, but the last thing we expected was that one of our players that ARE NOT at the World Cup giving us a big scare already.

So, Arteta would have watched Norway’s friendly game with Finland with trepidation, ending up with our captain Martin Odegaard going down clutching his ankle after completing the full 90 minutes, and afterwards seen limping on to the team bus after the game.

Obviously we are going to have to impatiently wait to see how his scan works out once the swelling goes down, but as you can see below, Odegaard does look like he is in a lot of pain…

Fingers crossed, Gunners!

