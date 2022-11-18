Granit Xhaka humble as he wins Arsenal’s Player of the month for second month running

The Switzerland international Granit Xhaka has won Arsenal’s Player Of The Month for October after also running away with it in September’s poll.

His massive improvement this season after being moved into a more forward position has been nothing short of spectacular, and he has even contributed three goals, which is as many he has scored in any of his previous six seasons at the club.

On hearing of the award whilst in Qatar for the World Cup, he posted this humble thankyou on his Instagram site.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Granit Xhaka (@granitxhaka)

That is great sentiment and shows the solidarity that has been engendered between him and his team-mates as we have managed to stay at the top of the table ever since the beginning of the season.

Well done Granit. And may your success and Arsenal’s continue right until the end of the season.

Come on you Gunners!

———————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Mikel Arteta discuss the World Cup, Odegaard, the long break and the top of the League!……

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids

