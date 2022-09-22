Who would you pick as Arsenal’s very best Back Four? (not so easy)

Last season Arsenal had brought in Ben White for a massive 50 million to pair up with Gabriel in our centre-back pairing, and with Tomiyasu and Tierney on the flanks we were quite comfortable. But when we lost the very impressive Japan international and the injury prone Tierney, we were left with Cedric Soares and Tavares as our backups from January onwards, which severely limited our attacking ability down the wings.

We started this season without those two as well, but luckily we had William Saliba return from his loan, which enabled Arteta to move Ben White to play as right back, and we had the extremely impressive and versatile Zinchenko to cover for Tierney after Tavares was sent out on loan. This foursome looked very solid indeed and it seems that Tomi and Tierney were going to have trouble getting their places back.

In our last game, the easy win at Brentford, Tierney replaced the injured Zinchenko and Ben White kept his place on the right, with Tomiyasu only coming on for the last ten minutes after playing the full 90 minutes in our Europa win over FC Zurich. Rob Holding got his season debut in that game as partner to Gabriel and did not disappoint either.

So, to recap….

At Right back we have Tomiyasu, White and Soares.

In the Centre Back role we have Gabriel, Saliba, White, Holding and Tierney if neccesary.

At Left Back it would appear that we only have Zinchenko and Tierney, although I am sure Arteta would add Xhaka as a possible backup if neccesary.

So, my questions is; With all our players fit, who would you choose as our very best Back Four?

And to make it a bit more interesting; Who would you put out for our Europa League games, considering no-one can play two games every week?

Admin Pat

——————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Granit Xhaka, Fabio Vieira and Arsenal’s improvement since last year…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids