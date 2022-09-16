Pick your Arsenal team to face Brentford with injuries galore

Despite all the problems in the world, Arsenal fans can still be a little happy that the Gunners are still flying high at the top of the League, and if we can overcome Brentford on Sunday we will stay there until the end of September.

But as we know from last year, we can’t just assume it will be an easy game, especially as they are unbeaten in their three home games in this campaign with a goal aggregate of 10-3. In fact they have only lost one game in total, just like Arsenal.

So, with our ever growing injury list, who can we epect to see Arteta choose for his starting line-up on Sunday?

Obviously it will be Ramsdale in goal, and with Zinchenko injured again I am expecting to see Ben White, Saliba, Gabriel and Tierney in the back line.

And with our glut of midfielder injuries , and their backups too, there is little doubt that we will continue with Xhaka and Lokonga in the centre.

And up front, again I can’t see Arteta messing with his favourite starters, so it should be Odegaard, Martinelli and Saka preparing to feed Gabriel Jesus in his normal centre-forward role.

So I am expecting to see…

Ramsdale

White..Saliba..Gabriel..Tierney

Martinelli..Odegaard..Saka

Jesus

That looks fine for Sunday, and the big selection problems for Arteta will start after the international break, when we will have two games every single week.

Let’s hope our injury list gets much smaller by then….