Arsenal v Crystal Palace – Team news, line-up and score prediction

So today is the day where we can take advantage of Man City not playing, and put pressure on our rivals by going 8 points clear, and at home to strugglers Palace it looks extremely easy on paper.

But I do hate it when all the pundits and fans predict an easy win for Arsenal, because it seems to be that these are the games that we struggle the most to break down our opponents usual low block, especially when we play at the Emirates.

But hopefully our midweek setback will give us enough motivation to get the job done quickly and efficiently this afternoon against Palace, who have gone 11 games without a win and who has just sacked their manager, Patrick Vieira.

Arteta has also had the bad news of losing both Tomi and Saliba early on Thursday, and the extra time means we had all our fit players having to take part, and to no avail, so Arteta going to have a hard job to find out which players are rested enough to get the job done today.

I don’t expect either of those to take part in the game after Arteta said: “Tomiyasu looks pretty serious, for his reaction straight away and what he said to me.

“Obviously, it’s very early and difficult to know. William, I don’t know. He had some discomfort and could not carry on, so we had to take him off.”

Ben White, Gabriel, Zinchenko and Rob Holding all played over 100 minutes against Sporting, but I am assuming they will all have to start again today, although it’s possible Kiwior may be given his home debut, and maybe it’s time to bring in Kieran Tierney’s fresh legs.

Partey had a bit of a rest, and Xhaka never seems to need one, and Saka and Odegaard should be okay too having not played the whole game, and hopefully our Duracell Bunny Martinelli can keep going.

I expect Jesus and Trossard to play half a game each.

So here is my team prediction…

Ramsdale

White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney

Xhaka, Partey, Odegaard

Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

And I’m going to stick my neck out and go for a 3-0 win for Arsenal, but I can’t help but feeling worried!

————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – The Arsenal boss talks about what was said in the dressing room, and how the squad are feeling ahead of Crystal Palace…!

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids