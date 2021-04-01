Pick your Arsenal team to face Liverpool on Saturday – Here is mine…

The Gunners can continue from where they left off before the international match against an underwhelming Liverpool side.

Liverpool have lost eight and won just four of their last 15 Premier League matches. But that doesn’t mean they are not the favourites with most football betting sites before heading to the Emirates Stadium.

Although Arsenal’s form has been superior to that of Jurgen Klopp’s men since Christmas, many still fancy The Reds to finish in the top four.

Looking at the international break that just ended, Arsenal are in a better position than many of their close competitors.

Alexander Lacazette, David Luiz, Gabriel, Willian, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin, Pablo Mari, Maty Ryan, Dani Ceballos, Bukayo Saka, Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli and some fringe players have not even kicked a ball in a professional match in the last 12 days.

That only means more freshness among players, which would only please Mikel Arteta. Especially in this jam-packed season.

Below, we take a look at the predicted lineup of Mikel Arteta’s squad on Saturday night.

Goalkeeper

Although Bernd Leno was called up by Germany, the 28-year-old did not feature for his country for even a minute. Leno has, no doubt, looked shaky in the last few rounds in the Premier League, but his place is far from being in jeopardy, until Arsenal sign a young goalkeeper with vast potential.

Defense

Gabriel and David Luiz now look to be the settled center-back pairing at the Emirates. After chopping and changing on many occasions, Mikel Arteta looks happy with what he has seen from the all-Brazil center-back pairing.

Kieran Tierney started each of Scotland’s three matches during the international break and will most likely start Arsenal’s remaining 10 fixtures in the league. This situation is far from ideal. Thus, the Gunners should definitely be looking for a back-up for the Scotsman come the summer.

Right-back is where it gets interesting. Bellerin, Chambers and Cedric have all played in the last five fixtures. Cedric might just nick that position from the other two.

Midfield

Granit Xhaka hardly needs a rest in between. He is one of the most frequently used player at Arsenal. The impressive thing is that he hardly looks leggy at any stage of the game. Thomas Partey played just one match for Ghana during the interlull. Hence, Partey and Xhaka start.

The three players behind a center-forward might also witness few changes. After an injury scare, Martin Odegaard has completely recovered. Bukayo Saka pulled up his hamstring during Arsenal’s stunning comeback at the London Stadium. Thus, he is a major doubt alongside Emile Smith Rowe. Nicolas Pepe might well get his rare start, with Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Centre-Forward

Alexander Lacazette has been in fine form of late. He was involved directly in two of the three goals Arsenal scored to complete an astonishing comeback against West Ham United two weeks ago. He is being constantly linked to a move away from London.

But Arsenal must be clever to replace a striker who can contribute massively to the play as well as finish those plays in the form of goals.

Surely he has to start while in such fine form?