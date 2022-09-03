Pick your Arsenal team to face Man United without our 6 injured players

Obviously a lot of Arsenal fans are worried about the team losing their 100 per cent start to the season when we visit Old Trafford tomorrow afternoon, and now those worries have increased dramatically after Mikel Arteta’s injury update.

We now Know that we have both Mo Elneny and Reiss Nelson out with very long term injuries, which wouldn’t matter too much in the great scheme of things if we weren’t already short of Thomas Partey and Zinchenko in midfield as well.

Now, on top of those two, Arteta revealed that both Odegaard and Ramsdale have not been able to train after getting bad knocks in the game against Fulham.

So now Arteta has big selection problems on how to set up the team at Old Trafford, so I am going to see if I can make an educated guess on how we will line up without those players.

First of all, I’m not sure that goalkeepers need so much recovery time, so I am hoping that Ramsdale can start. Although I am sure Matt Turner has potential, I would prefer him to get his debut against Zurich on Thursday than the cauldron of Old Trafford. It’s too big a risk in my opinion…

I think it must be time for Tomiyasu to be returned to right-back, and then Ben White can move up to midfield. Again, is it worth risking Sambi’s fragile confidence in such a big game?

Smith-Rowe is a natural replacement for Odegaard, and if he flags Arteta could give Vieira an interesting debut!

So here is my prediction….

Ramsdale

Tomiyasu….Gabriel…Saliba….Tierney

White…..Xhaka

Martinelli…Smith-Rowe.…Saka

Jesus

What are your thoughts…

