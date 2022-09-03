Pick your Arsenal team to face Man United without our 6 injured players

Obviously a lot of Arsenal fans are worried about the team losing their 100 per cent start to the season when we visit Old Trafford tomorrow afternoon, and now those worries have increased dramatically after Mikel Arteta’s injury update.
We now Know that we have both Mo Elneny and Reiss Nelson out with very long term injuries, which wouldn’t matter too much in the great scheme of things if we weren’t already short of Thomas Partey and Zinchenko in midfield as well.
Now, on top of those two, Arteta revealed that both Odegaard and Ramsdale have not been able to train after getting bad knocks in the game against Fulham.
So now Arteta has big selection problems on how to set up the team at Old Trafford, so I am going to see if I can make an educated guess on how we will line up without those players.
First of all, I’m not sure that goalkeepers need so much recovery time, so I am hoping that Ramsdale can start. Although I am sure Matt Turner has potential, I would prefer him to get his debut against Zurich on Thursday than the cauldron of Old Trafford. It’s too big a risk in my opinion…
I think it must be time for Tomiyasu to be returned to right-back, and then Ben White can move up to midfield. Again, is it worth risking Sambi’s fragile confidence in such a big game?
Smith-Rowe is a natural replacement for Odegaard, and if he flags Arteta could give Vieira an interesting debut!
So here is my prediction….
Ramsdale
Tomiyasu….Gabriel…Saliba….Tierney
White…..Xhaka
Martinelli…Smith-Rowe.…Saka
Jesus
What are your thoughts…
Arteta talks about Man United hopes, midfielder injuries and the chase for Douglas Luiz.
Not a bad line-up, most especially with White in the middle, although I wld have preferred odegard if fit, but ESR isn’t a bad option.
Ramsdale
White ……Saliba….Gabriel
Tomiyasu……Smit-Rowe…Xhaka……Tierney
Saka…………Martinelli
Jesus .
I would love this. Pack the midfield
I’ll be surprised if we see White in midfield.also, situations like this one is why we need our squad players to be ” match” fit/ready and having played some minutes(and I don’t mean 5 minutes here or there). anyway I see us winning especially since it is an evening kick-off. COYG!!👏
My prediction:
……………………… Turner
White . Saliba . Magalhaes . Tierney
……………… Sambi-Lokonga
……… Vieira …………………………. Xhaka
Saka …………………………………………… Martinelli
………………………… Jesus
Lokonga against Casemiro and Erikson…
Don’t you think it’s scary?
Of course we can’t do anything now… but it is scary
I doubt if all 6 will be missing from the starting line up I expect 3 of them to start and just pre talk gamesmanship from Arteta .
We have an advantage as Man Utd have had 24 hours less rest than us and that could be a deciding factor.
But we have travel as We Are going to Old Trafford
I would not change anything about that line up,
This is the type of game where the gaffer like to wet his beak in.
It is said the best form of defense is to attack and the gaffer has been in attack mode from preseason, so Vieira may very well have a role.
Man u is under pressure to win this game and that will play right up the gaffer street
Agree with the proposed line up.
Would wish to see Odegaard playing second half if score is draw at half time.