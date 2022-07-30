Pick your Arsenal team to face Sevilla in the Emirates Cup

Arsenal v Seviila – Emirates Cup 30/07/22 KO 12.30 UK
So we now have arrived at Arsenal’s final pre-season game before our League opener against Palace on Friday evening, and although we know that Arteta will make many changes during the game, I believe he will start with the very best team he has available to him to play the first half.
This means that Aaron Ramsdale will bbe between the sticks after Matt Turner got lots of action in the American tour games.
I don’t think that Tomiyasu will be rushed back, which means we could see all three of White, Gabriel and Saliba, with possibly Zinchenko on the left if Arteta doesn’t want to risk playing Tierney just yet.
Thomas Partey has proved his fitness in the USA, and will likely play in the middle with Xhaka and Odegaard just ahead of him, with Fabio Vieira sill in rehab with his broken foot.
Up front I am certain that Jesus will also make his home debut, and Saka is a shoe-in, with Martinelli likely to make up the numbers.
So, this is the team I expect to start the game…
Ramsdale
White…Gabriel…Saliba…Zinchenko
Partey…Xhaka
Saka…Odegaard…Martinelli
Jesus
I think that this could also be the team that take on Palace next Friday, unless Tomiyasu or Tierney have proved they are back to full fitness…..
Who do you think Arteta will choose this afternoon?
———————————————————-
I think 💭 Arteta will rest a lot of 1st team players, we probably would see a team like this:
Cedric…white…Saliba…Zinchenko
Elneny …Lokonga
Nelson…Oedegaard …Pepe
Nketiah
I’d Probably go with that exact team you put out also Pat
It has to be the team that starts next Friday IMO and if Tierney is fit he should start .
Should be a good test .
Who drops out for Tierney dan kit, would you drop Zinchenco or xhaka and push Zinchenco into the midfield
Drop Xhaka and zink in midfield
I don’t believe zinchenko is good enough to our regular LB and certainly below tierneys lvl good solid cover though and his game time depends on how fit Tierney can stay this season.
I don’t see him pushing Xhaka out of midfield either who seems to be the first name on the teamsheet.
Maybe he will be pushed up in a more forward position
Who knows, but I cannot see him coming here to be a back up
I also predicted the same line-up, but in 4-3-3 formation with Partey as the CDM
Ya I expext the same line-up also, I think he should give them a good 45-60 mins together so they are ready to hit the ground running on Friday, would like to see dario Vieira at some stage but not sure how he is fitness wise yet.
Surely the club learned enough in the States? They must know who they want to keep and who they want to ship out. Will this be a testimonial for some? Would they even risk injuries to those they want to ship out like Leno Bellerin Mari. What is the decision regards Niles Nelson Marquinhos? What is Torreira’s situation? Who is injured and for how long? Who might be captain. Just get through the game with no further injuries would be good
That lineup is not bad
Ramsdale
White- Saliba-Gabriel- Zincenko
Pertey
Smith-Row- Oedegatd
Marquinos- Jesus- Martineli
Looks right … but as soon as I see a partey xhaka lineup for midfield my nerves start to itch … injury prone plus incompetence will not deliver unfortunately … the reluctance to invest there remains the big uncertainty hanging over this window
Does whatever line-up we wish really matter? Cos all i know is that the manager will select those he thinks will suit the game plan he chose to approach the game,nothing revealing or informative about this article at all.
What a waste of space of a comment @Fk.
It SAYS “Pick your Arsenal team?” It is like “Give your opinion” which is not something you usually have a problem with…..