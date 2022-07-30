Pick your Arsenal team to face Sevilla in the Emirates Cup

Arsenal v Seviila – Emirates Cup 30/07/22 KO 12.30 UK

So we now have arrived at Arsenal’s final pre-season game before our League opener against Palace on Friday evening, and although we know that Arteta will make many changes during the game, I believe he will start with the very best team he has available to him to play the first half.

This means that Aaron Ramsdale will bbe between the sticks after Matt Turner got lots of action in the American tour games.

I don’t think that Tomiyasu will be rushed back, which means we could see all three of White, Gabriel and Saliba, with possibly Zinchenko on the left if Arteta doesn’t want to risk playing Tierney just yet.

Thomas Partey has proved his fitness in the USA, and will likely play in the middle with Xhaka and Odegaard just ahead of him, with Fabio Vieira sill in rehab with his broken foot.

Up front I am certain that Jesus will also make his home debut, and Saka is a shoe-in, with Martinelli likely to make up the numbers.

So, this is the team I expect to start the game…

Ramsdale

White…Gabriel…Saliba…Zinchenko

Partey…Xhaka

Saka…Odegaard…Martinelli

Jesus

I think that this could also be the team that take on Palace next Friday, unless Tomiyasu or Tierney have proved they are back to full fitness…..

Who do you think Arteta will choose this afternoon?

