Pick your best Arsenal team for the crucial clash with Tottenham – Here is mine

Us Arsenal fans have had an horrendously annoying two weeks having to deal with the international break, and it doesn’t help that we have hundreds of scaremongering articles about how many of our players could miss the big game against Tottenham due to injury.

But after all that erroneous speculation, it seems that the only two players that are not available for selection are Mo Elneny, who we know is out until after Xmas at least, and Emile Smith-Rowe, who is added to the long term list after an operation on his groin.

As for whether the continued speculation about Zinchenko, Partey and Tierney still being injured. When Arteta was asked about them, he said simply: “They are part of the team.”

So, it looks like the Boss is going to have an excellent squad to choose from today, and will certainly need them all to stay fit if we are going to navigate the packed schedule ahead after this game.

But for now Arteta has to pick his very best side to beat our noisy neighbours, and this is who i think he will be choosing to start the game going by our form up til now…

Ramsdale

White… Saliba… Gabriel… Tierney

Partey… Xhaka

Odegaard… Martinelli… Saka

…Jesus

I have chosen White ahead of Tomiyasu simply because he has been solid in every game so far. And Tierney is the best option over Zinchenko because he is more match fit and solid. If he gets tired Arteta could replace him later with Oleks.

Odegaard had some game time with Norway to improve his fitness, and Saka was brilliant iin his 20 minutes for England in midweek. Martinelli and Jesus should both be very fresh having stayed with Arteta during the break.

Who do you think Arteta will choose today?

