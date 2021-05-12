Pick your EPL Team Of The Season – Any Arsenal players?

So the likes of Sky Sports and other outlets have started to put forward there 2020-21 team of the season.

It’s time to decide the inaugural Justarsenal team of the season.

I have given my 11 but whoever gets the most selections by next Monday 20.00 pm (UK time) will be announced in our team of the season next Tuesday.

Shock! – zero Gunners made my 11 – but feel free to make that argument.

There is zero ‘right or wrong’ so respect everyone’s opinions.

My Formation is 4-2-3-1

Martinez – GK- Aston Villa

I maintain hope Arsenal were smart enough to include a buy back clause. Arteta claimed he didn’t want to sell the Argentine, but the keeper refused to extend his contract without guarantees about being number 1.

Gooners may have been divided at the start of the season judging him against Leno, but I would suggest the majority would now rather have Martinez.

Leno has made too many mistakes while only Ederson and Mendy have more clean sheets then the Villa goalie.

Creswell – LB – West Ham

I know allot of fans will pick Luke Shaw based on his improvement.

I needed some West Ham representation though, and he is not just part of an organized defence and one of the club’s main leaders, but delivery from set pieces and out wide has been crucial. Has assisted 7 goals for the Hammers.

He is unlucky that he’s in an era where England are blessed with so many quality full backs.

Dias – CB – Man City

It’s been a case of ‘when and not if’ for so long now that many might have forgotten the period where City took control of the title race.

From the end of December – March they won a record 21 consecutive games.

Where previous championships were thanks to their attacking threat, City’s 4th Prem is down to a defense who during that 21 winning sequence kept 13 clean sheets.

Given how they struggled since Kompany left, many doubted that even Guardiola could adapt to make City better defensively. Dias is a huge part of that, keeping Laporte out of the team.

Stones – CB – Man City

One of the stories of the season. An example of what happens when you work hard and don’t give up.

He was so far down the pecking order at the Etihad, that he started the season not even in the England squad.

I even remember Gooners mocking me for suggesting Arteta should use his City contacts to loan Stones in August.

The way he plays he will always make the odd mistake but now carries himself like someone who believes he’s meant to be at this level. An amazing comeback for his club and country.

Wan Bissaka – RB – Man United

Full back has become such a vital position in football.

We are used to describing left and right backs as good going forward but not the best defensively. Bissaka is the opposite.

Defensively reliable but perhaps needs to improve offensively. Especially in the big games he has played a huge part in clean sheets at Anfield, the Emirates, The Bridge and the Etihad.

Gundogan – CM – Man City

I’m going to adopt the Pep model by instead of having a typical DM, just trust three midfielders good with the ball (that’s because I have so many outstanding talents to get in).

Without David Silva, Gundogan has taken more responsibility and is finally looking like the version we saw at Dortmund.

During that famous December – March spell, he became the club’s talisman, 11 of his 16 goals coming during this period. 2 crucially came at Anfield which put the Blues in control of the title race.

It’s natural that at the business end of the season that some might forget he was the main man in the middle while others went off the boil.

Mount -CM – Chelsea

Don’t take away Frank Lampard’s role in Mount’s development. After loaning him at Derby, he trusted him at Chelsea.

He can play in a two or a three at the back and has an incredible football brain for someone so young.

We are still waiting for his temperament to be fazed at club or international level.

If he can keep level-headed, he will be a future Chelsea and England captain. He’s that good!

Let’s hope the media don’t ruin him because with a Champions League Final and Euros in the next couple of months, is on the brink of being a superstar. How he handles that attention will be vital.

KDB – AM- Man City

Like City themselves, De Bruyne was slow to get going this campaign. Early on the frustration was noticeable as offensively it was not the same City he’s been used to.

He adapted his game as his manager fixed the team defensively.

Maybe not his best personal season in terms of individual numbers (11 assists, 5 goals), but without question has replaced Silva, Kompany and Aguero as the club’s talisman. He is the best passer of the ball in the division.

Scored in each knockout round of the Champions League and is the player Chelsea has to stop in the final.

Bruno Fernandes – AM- Man United

This signing highlights the difference between the ambition of United compared to Arsenal. In the past three January’s when we were struggling to reach the top 4, we were told could only afford loans. When Man United were in the same situation, they brought Bruno Fernandes. The classic example of spending to get a bigger return.

I heard Roy Keane recently suggest he needs to deliver more in the big games. United drew 0-0 twice with Chelsea, at Arsenal and at City. Turn a couple of them into wins maybe then could have mounted a title challenge.

His impact since arriving at Old Trafford though has been huge. He’s been involved in 30 League goals (17 scored, 13 assisted) in 34 games. That’s scary!

Rival fans might say lots of them are penalties, but I would argue no team owes as much to one player as much as United do towards Fernandes.

Foden – AM – Man City

To fit him into this team will have to play him slightly on the right but my midfield can interchange. It’s a problem Southgate faces this summer and I still doubt If he has the ambition to include Foden, Mount and Grealish in the same 11. If he doesn’t, it might cost him his job!

It’s a credit to City’s academy to produce a player with the technique not associated with British youngsters in the past. He likes the ball at his feet, goes on a dribble and can move in tight spaces.

He is going to have an incredible CV for a 20-year-old.

Where Pep over the years picked his games carefully, Foden has shown at Anfield and in Paris he is a big game player.

Like Mount, he needs the right support network around him so he can handle the media attention that will come his way this summer.

Harry Kane – CF – Spurs

On course for another golden boot (21 goals) despite another season picking up niggling injuries.

What separates him from his peers is his assist record of 13. This season the England captain has adapted his game, learning to drop deeper and pick a pass (a position he might play the older he gets).

He’s been involved in more Prem goals (34) then he’s played (32).

