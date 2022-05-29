Pickford admits that Ramsdale is pushing him for his England shirt

Jordan Pickford has admitted that he is being pushed for his England shirt by Aaron Ramsdale.

The England number one has kept his place in the Three Lions team with some inspired performances in this campaign despite Everton’s poor form, which nearly relegated them.

The 28-year-old is facing increasing competition from Nick Pope of Burnley and Arsenal’s Ramsdale.

The latter moved to the Emirates in the just-concluded campaign, and he quickly became their first choice.

Arsenal has since become a better side with him in their team, and he could start getting more recognition internationally.

Speaking ahead of the next international matches, Pickford said, as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘There are always people trying to chase you and get that spot off you so it’s about keeping pushing boundaries.

‘I think it’s better for me when Rammers is pushing because that’s pushing me to go even further to get even better.

‘I feel I’ve been pushed all the time with Popey [Nick Pope], Deano [Henderson], Rammers, Sam [Johnstone].

‘I appreciate the manager’s loyalty. I’ve known him since the Under 21s and I was there when he got the job with the seniors so yes he’s stuck by me.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale will certainly get his chance to be England’s number one in the future if he keeps his level of performance high.

He is already showing that he is made for the highest level of football at Arsenal. When he wins silverware with the club, they could make him the Three Lion’s first choice.

