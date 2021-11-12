Pickford opens up on Ramsdale and what he thinks of the Arsenal man

Jordan Pickford has been England’s established first choice for the last five years and he has probably never had someone as competitive as Aaron Ramsdale breathing down his neck.

Yet the Everton man isn’t worried about the competition from the Arsenal man who pulls off one stunning save after another for the Gunners this season.

Both goalkeepers are currently in the England camp for the latest round of international matches.

Ahead of the international window, Ramsdale was the talk of the town because of his fine form.

He could be in line for a start in one of England’s matches in this window and Pickford says it is a good thing that two good players are competing for the country’s number one shirt.

Pickford told the BBC as quoted by The Sun: “He’s a great lad, Rammers, and I’m delighted that he’s flying.

“I see the games and he’s making worldies against Leicester!

“But that’s what you want. He’s your team-mate, he’s your friend.

‘You don’t want them not going well, you want them to be in a good moment.

“I think that’s what we all want as a nation – people doing well for each other.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale is one of the finest goalkeepers England has produced in a long time and the Arsenal man is here to stay.

The international career of a goalkeeper is a very tricky one because countries tend to stay loyal to their first choices for long, just as clubs do.

This means several good goalkeepers remain second or even third choices for most of their football careers.

Ramsdale would hope his chance to play for England comes sooner and he can take it with both hands.

