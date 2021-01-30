Picture – Arsene Wenger wrongly predicted VAR would be bad for Man United

Well, Arsene Wenger has always believed that Arsenal were poorly treated by referees, and Alex Ferguson was given special treatment by the man with the whistle.

He campaigned widely for the introduction of video replays to stop bad calls and dodgy penalty decisions, and he somehow predicted that Man United would “be a mid-table side” when VAR was introduced.

Speaking in 2005, Arsene Wenger believed Manchester United would only be a mid-table side if they had VAR. pic.twitter.com/0HQPMpF2hQ — Sky Sports Retro (@SkySportsRetro) January 29, 2021

In fact, the total opposite has occurred, as Man United have already been given more penalties than any other club since it’s inception last season, topping the table with ten Premier League penalties last season, and have also been given another 5 in this campaign already.

So is VAR still giving referees the chance to favour Man United, or are they just more likely to deserve penalties?

I wonder if they will get another one today?