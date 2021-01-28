Picture – Aubameyang explains his absence and thanks his “Arsenal fam”

The Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has missed our last two games (both against Southampton) and the only explanation given by Mikel Arteta to the fans was that it was for “personal reasons”.
But now the Gabonese hitman has taken to Twitter to explain that his mother has had some “health issues” but is pleased to let us know that she is well on her way to recovery now.
I am sure all JustArsenal readers send our bests wishes both to him and his dear Mum..
— AUBA⚡️ (@Aubameyang7) January 27, 2021
Hopefully Aubz will come back feeling well and extra refreshed, and ready to help us do the Double over Man United!
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Latest talk on TALK SPORT today is that he MAY still not be back for United game.
with the timing, he is sure not to start in utd game. he will need some moment to adjust psychologically. i wish his mum and everyone hospitalize quick recovery . Together we will win this war against covid19
Firstly so glad his mum is improving. It can be scary when a family member becomes ill, and that is way more important than football. Perhaps he now just lacks the sharp match fitness and can be eased back in slowly. The team did well against Southampton and Pepe and Lacazette filled in well. My worry is that I hope ESR recovers quickly, he has become such a crucial team member. Looking forward to seeing what Martin Odegaard can do.