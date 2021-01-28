Picture – Aubameyang explains his absence and thanks his “Arsenal fam”

The Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has missed our last two games (both against Southampton) and the only explanation given by Mikel Arteta to the fans was that it was for “personal reasons”.

But now the Gabonese hitman has taken to Twitter to explain that his mother has had some “health issues” but is pleased to let us know that she is well on her way to recovery now.

I am sure all JustArsenal readers send our bests wishes both to him and his dear Mum..

Hopefully Aubz will come back feeling well and extra refreshed, and ready to help us do the Double over Man United!