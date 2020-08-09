Picture: Mesut Ozil snapped with manager of top Turkish SuperLig side İstanbul Başakşehir

There has been a very interesting development in the never-ending Mesut Ozil saga, as a picture has been posted on Twitter of Arsenal’s very expensive German midfielder at a barbecue or party with the Turkish manager Okan Buruk, who this season guided İstanbul Başakşehir to their very first Super Lig title in his very first season as their manager.

Buruk was a very famous Turkish international midfielder in his day, and won six Super Lig titles with Galatasary before moving to the Italian giants Inter Milan for three years before returning to his homeland.

Here is the revealing tweet….

Last night in Turkey, Okan Buruk İstanbul Başakşehir Manager with Mesut Ozil. pic.twitter.com/ncOzUqQfJd — Durchiga Ⓜ️ (@Durchiga) August 9, 2020

This may mean absolutely nothing, but just the fact that he in an intimate setting with this manager means it is inevitable they will be talking about football, and maybe he would have the possibility of playing in the Champions League next season if he returned to his family’s homeland with İstanbul Başakşehir….

Current İstanbul Başakşehir players include Martin Skrtel, Gokhan Inler and Demba Ba.