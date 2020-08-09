Picture: Mesut Ozil snapped with manager of top Turkish SuperLig side İstanbul Başakşehir

There has been a very interesting development in the never-ending Mesut Ozil saga, as a picture has been posted on Twitter of Arsenal’s very expensive German midfielder at a barbecue or party with the Turkish manager Okan Buruk, who this season guided İstanbul Başakşehir to their very first Super Lig title in his very first season as their manager.
Buruk was a very famous Turkish international midfielder in his day, and won six Super Lig titles with Galatasary before moving to the Italian giants Inter Milan for three years before returning to his homeland.
Here is the revealing tweet….
Last night in Turkey, Okan Buruk İstanbul Başakşehir Manager with Mesut Ozil. pic.twitter.com/ncOzUqQfJd
— Durchiga Ⓜ️ (@Durchiga) August 9, 2020
This may mean absolutely nothing, but just the fact that he in an intimate setting with this manager means it is inevitable they will be talking about football, and maybe he would have the possibility of playing in the Champions League next season if he returned to his family’s homeland with İstanbul Başakşehir….
Current İstanbul Başakşehir players include Martin Skrtel, Gokhan Inler and Demba Ba.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
there was a report i read on Bleacher that we are looking to pay Ozil off should he find a new club which would mean we’ll pay the difference of his new wage and what he earns with us.
I was hoping that the fact he was in Turkey when we played the final that he was looking for a club there….god i hope im right 🙂
yeah he was pictured with their President some months back so did he join the government? No. So why do we read and infer too much? And why should he join them to play?
oh lmao yea him and Gundogan are both going into Turkish politics clearly!
A player from 1 team meeting a manager from another team while the transfer window is open and the fact he has said he would listen to offers from MLS and Turkey in the past.
He also won’t play any games with us next season ( if the restart was anything to go by) and the other report that we are willing to pay him off if he finds a new club.
Yes it may all be wishful thinking but it is plausible to think it could go the other way
I just hope something can happen this summer to satisfy all parties. Regardless of the Özil controversy among fans, it won’t be pleasant for the dressing room atmosphere nor Özil himself if he stays.