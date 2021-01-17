Arsenal News Gooner News

Picture – Ozil posts hourglass emoji in response to Fenerbahce Tweet

Okay well this must mean that the end of Mesut Ozil’s carrer at Arsenal is not imminent, and his PR team are in full flow with there well-rehearsed build up sequences.

The Official Fenerbahce Twitter acount published yesterday a line from a Turkish song that translates as: “Come Let Us Be Night With Day”, and Ozil simply retweeted it with hearts in Fenerbahce colours and the hourglass emoji, which is what many footballers use to say “expect an announcement soon”.

And just to top it off, the same retweet was made from Ozil’s ESport account as well.

So can we just stop with all the PR guff now please, and just get the announcement over with?

