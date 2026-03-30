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Piero Hincapie joins Arsenal’s growing injury list 

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Piero Hincapie is the latest Arsenal player to return early from international duty, with the defender withdrawing from Ecuador’s squad for their remaining fixture in the current window. The development adds to a growing list of players heading back to the club before completing international commitments.

The defender has been an important figure for Arsenal in recent months, consistently delivering strong performances. His contributions have been vital during a crucial stage of the campaign, as the Gunners continue their push for major honours and aim to maintain momentum in the closing weeks of the season.

Early return raises concerns

As reported by the Metro, Hincapié featured for just over 70 minutes in Ecuador’s match against Morocco at the weekend before his early return to club duty. The report also indicates that he and a teammate underwent medical tests while with the national team, after which both players were released to rejoin their respective clubs.

Hincapié is equally influential at international level, playing a key role in what has been one of the strongest defensive units in South America. His absence from the remainder of the international window will therefore be a notable setback for Ecuador, while raising concerns within Arsenal’s camp.

Injury uncertainty for Arsenal

The situation represents another potential injury concern for Arsenal at a critical point in the season. With the club competing for the Premier League title, maintaining the fitness of key players is essential to sustaining their challenge.

At present, the extent of Hincapié’s issue remains unclear, with further assessments expected upon his return to the club. Arsenal will be hopeful that the problem is not serious and that the defender can resume action without a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Given his importance to the team, any prolonged absence could prove disruptive. His recent form has made him a central figure in the squad, and losing him for an extended period would present a significant challenge as Arsenal look to achieve their objectives this season.

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