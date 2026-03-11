Piero Hincapie’s unique Champions League situation

Piero Hincapie will be in a unique situation Wednesday night. He is still officially a Bayer Leverkusen player, yet will be spending the next week trying to knock his employers out of Europe.
Reports have varied on whether Arsenal had an option or obligation to make the defender stay in London permanently next summer, yet it was always believed both clubs originally called the deal a loan to help the Gunners balance their books.
As the season reaches the home straight, the more vital the 24-year-old proves to be to our campaign. He started off the campaign as cover in the left-back or centre-back positions, the kind of player Arteta loves because of their versatility. He has become one of our most reliable performers. While the paperwork is ready for the summer, as things stand, he is officially on loan at the Emirates. If this were a Premiership fixture, the Ecuadorian simply would not be allowed to play in this match. Yet the rules are different in the Champions League.
UEFA’s stance
UEFA has long been strict on clubs having any influence on team selection unless it is their own, and that is how they interpret any loans between two parties that dictate team selection.
The German club are the ones who brought the left-back to Europe, with the player lifting the Bundesliga in 2024, so he should get a decent reaction on Wednesday night at the BayArena.
There is precedent for Hincapié’s situation, with very few players on loan feeling conflicted about hurting their parent club; in fact, the opposite.
Loan players against parent club
Coutinho scored against Barcelona, who had sent him to Bayern Munich for a season, but the Brazilian did not celebrate, while Kingsley Coman and Morientes did against Juventus and Real Madrid, respectively. Chelsea sent Thibaut Courtois to Atletico Madrid for three years, during which time he won at Stamford Bridge in the semi-final stage. Chelsea had tried to force the Spaniards to pay extra for the keeper to play against them until UEFA stepped in and said that was not the case.
Sixth in the table and with their manager under pressure, the last thing Bayer Leverkusen need is one of their own players rubbing their noses in the mud.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…
One of my favourite players in the squad.
To be honest, when he first came in I thought he was the “hot headed” kind of player and I was a bit worried about that. He has proved me wrong, he’s been so calm.
This will be like Raya’s case but Raya was a success so no problem. Hincapie would be the same case. I don’t know if a player couldn’t make it. Maybe it will be the same case as our loaned players as well.
It will be written in the stars if he ends up scoring this evening 😂
Questions will be asked if he scores an own-goal. Just kidding.
No wonder Jon Fox likes you Derek
SueP,
I’ve already asked Ken1945 and Dan about Jon Fox. Now I’ll ask you, what is it about Jon Fox.
I wasn’t a poster on his watch, but the way some talk of him he’s a bit of a JA legend. Is it for good or bad reasons. Am I missing something here? 🤷♂️
JF was like Marmite and he had his detractors – sometimes with justification due to his somewhat bombastic tone. Some of his comments made me laugh out loud. I used to visualise him typing his posts, calling players and posters alike CLOWNS when he disagreed or thought they had a bad game.
What does amuse me on reading his “affection” for you is his high blood pressure inducing posts on grammar or is it grammer? 😁. Your spelling (it’s not your strongest point) would send him potty but I think he would love your sense of humour. He might try to sign you up to one of his amateur dramatics pantomimes (if he still does them) because you can be hilarious – especially your views on Arteta and Odegaard 😀.
Arsenal were lucky to have signed him last summer, since Calafiori is injury prone and Lewis-Skelly isn’t as good as them defensively yet
Hopefully Havertz and he will be pumped up to show their improvements to their old club
Havertz had better play false nine tonight