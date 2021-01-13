Pierre-Emerick admits to ‘struggling’ but uncertain he can ‘turn this around’

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has admitted that he ‘struggling a lot’ for Arsenal this season, but claims he is ‘still positive’.

The forward has been a fraction of his usual self so far this term, scoring just three Premier League goals in his 15 outings, having previously maintained a record of more than a goal every other game consistently since arriving at the club, as well as in his last four seasons prior to joining from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

Aubameyang has now opened up on his struggles, hinting that his exerts toward the end of last season may have taken it’s toll.

“From the beginning of this season I was struggling a lot but I think this is part of football,” Aubz admitted to SkySports.

“We gave a lot at the end of the season to win the FA Cup and to qualify for the Europa League because it was really important for the club.

“Sometimes you have ups and downs and you have to manage as best you can. I tried my best and until now it was not the best performance from me.

“I’m still positive. I think I can turn this around.”

Usually players will vow to turn their form around, and state that they will turn things around, but his words ‘I think’ certainly fill me with doubt.

Where is the confidence, the motivation, the fight that we have come to expect from our main man?

Patrick